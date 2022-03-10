Report: Chiefs planning to tender ERFA Deandre Baker

Getty Images

The Chiefs are looking to keep one of their defensive depth pieces around for 2022.

According to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs are planning to tender exclusive rights free agent cornerback Deandre Baker.

A Giants first-round pick in 2019, Baker joined Kansas City midway through the 2020 season after New York waived him. He spent time on the Chiefs practice squad, getting elevated to the active roster for a pair of games.

Baker appeared in eight games with one start for Kansas City in 2021, recording 16 tackles and a pass defensed. He was on the field for 211 defensive snaps and 50 special teams snaps last season.