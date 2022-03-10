Report: Commanders are not tendering Kyle Allen

Getty Images

The Commanders said hello to one quarterback Wednesday. They are saying goodbye to another Thursday.

Washington agreed to a trade that will deliver Carson Wentz from Indianapolis.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports the Commanders will not tender restricted free agent Kyle Allen. That will make the quarterback a free agent next week.

Taylor Heinicke will backup Wentz, with Washington expected to add a young quarterback to the room.

Allen, 26, played two games last season and completed 12 of 19 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

He followed Ron Rivera from Carolina, with Washington giving up a fifth-rounder to the Panthers for him in 2020. Allen has played 21 career games, with 17 starts, and has a 63.1 completion percentage, 4,318 yards, 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.