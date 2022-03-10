Report: Eagles were close to trade for Calvin Ridley before Falcons learned of gambling investigation

Getty Images

After Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended this week for at least the 2022 season due to gambling on NFL games, there was word that teams had been engaged in trade talks with Atlanta about acquiring him earlier this offseason.

One of those teams was reportedly the Eagles. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast that the Eagles were closing in on a deal for the 2018 first-round pick last month when the Falcons abruptly cut off talks.

The Falcons were reportedly informed of the NFL’s investigation into Ridley’s gambling on February 9.

While Ridley won’t be joining the Eagles, their interest is a sign of what the team might be looking to do once the new league year gets underway next month. With three first-round picks, the Eagles have assets they could use in multiple ways as they work to upgrade their receiving corps.