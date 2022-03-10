Report: Other NFC West teams interested in Bobby Wagner

Getty Images

The Seahawks will face quarterback Russell Wilson when they take on the Broncos during the 2022 season and they could have a reunion on tap with linebacker Bobby Wagner as well.

They might even have multiple reunions with Wagner. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there has been significant interest in Wagner since he was released by the Seahawks this week and that the three other NFC West teams are among those who have interest in the veteran linebacker.

Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports that the Rams are indeed interested in Wagner, but notes that the price tag would be in the range of $4 million to $5 million.

If there is robust interest in Wagner, it seems likely he could wind up making more than that but the prospect of returning to his own time to play for the reigning champs could be intriguing.