Report: Raiders releasing Cory Littleton

Getty Images

The Raiders are reshaping their roster under new General Manager Dave Ziegler and new head coach Josh McDaniels.

The team is releasing linebacker Cory Littleton, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Fowler adds that the Raiders are expected to designate Littleton as a post-June 1 release, which will save them $11.75 million on their salary cap while creating $4.012 million in dead cap.

Earlier in the day, we learned Las Vegas will not tender restricted free agent fullback Alec Ingold. The Raiders released defensive back Kavon Frazier earlier this week.

Littleton, 28, has spent the past two seasons with the Raiders, and he appeared in all 17 games last season with 13 starts. He totaled 98 tackles, half a sack and four pass breakups in his 661 defensive snaps and 209 on special teams.

Littleton, who spent his first four seasons with the Rams, has missed only two games in six NFL seasons, and he made the Pro Bowl in 2018.

In his career, Littleton has 495 tackles, six interceptions and 30 passes defensed.