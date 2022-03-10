Report: Ravens trying to trade Miles Boykin

Getty Images

Ravens receiver Miles Boykin‘s days appear to be numbered in Baltimore.

The Ravens are seeking to trade Boykin, according to Jason LaCanfora of CBS.

The 25-year-old Boykin was a 2019 third-round pick and got significant playing time on offense in his first two seasons but played special teams almost exclusively last year. He caught just one pass in 2021.

The Ravens have indicated that they’re happy with the receivers they have and don’t need to add any more. They may feel that Boykin, who is due a $2.5 million salary this season, is unlikely to make the roster and that they’d take whatever they can get for him.