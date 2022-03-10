Sterling Shepard agrees to pay cut to stay with Giants

Getty Images

The Giants asked wide receiver Sterling Shepard to take a pay cut, and Shepard has complied.

Shepard and the Giants have agreed to a restructured contract, according to NFL Network. The report didn’t specifically call it a pay cut, but the Giants were clearly not going to keep Shepard in 2022 if he wasn’t willing to reduce his $8.475 million base salary.

The Giants drafted Shepard in the second round in 2016 and he’s been with the team longer than any other player on the roster. Last year he played in just seven games and tore his Achilles tendon in December, so he and the Giants will both hope he can get healthy and stay healthy this year.

New Giants General Manager Joe Schoen inherited a roster from former G.M. Dave Gettleman that had too many players who aren’t playing at a level commensurate with their salary cap hits. In the case of Shepard, a pay cut instead of getting cut may prove to be a good deal for both sides.