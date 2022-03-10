Titans release Darrynton Evans

Getty Images

In addition to offensive linemen Rodger Saffold and Kendall Lamm, the Titans have also released one of their backfield contributors on Thursday.

Tennessee announced that the club has cut running back Darrynton Evans.

A third-round pick in the 2020 draft, Evans has played only six games in his first two seasons due to various injuries. He was on the field for five contests in 2020 but just one in 2021.

Evans has 20 career touches for 99 yards, recording a receiving touchdown as a rookie in 2020. He rushed twice for 7 yards and caught two passes for 11 yards last season.