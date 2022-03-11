49ers sign Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to one-year extension

Getty Images

The 49ers announced the signing of linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year extension. That keeps Flannigan-Fowles in San Francisco through the 2022 season.

He was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent.

The 49ers signed Flannigan-Fowles as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona in 2019. He did not see any action during his rookie season.

Flannigan-Fowles, 25, has totaled 38 tackles in 28 games. In 2021, he made 29 tackles in 17 games, including two starts.

The 49ers signed four players to one-year extensions Thursday and signed quarterback Nate Sudfeld to a reserve/future contract.