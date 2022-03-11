Bears claim Darrynton Evans off waivers

Getty Images

Running back Darrynton Evans has a new team a day after being waived by the Titans.

According to multiple reports, Evans has been claimed off of waivers by the Bears. The move comes on the same day that the Bears released Tarik Cohen. Cohen missed most of 2020 and all of 2021 with a knee injury.

Evans was a third-round pick in 2020, but he only played six games in his two seasons with Tennessee. He ran 16 times for 61 yards and caught four passes for 38 yards.

David Montgomery remains at the top of the running back depth chart in Chicago. Khalil Herbert remains on hand and Damien Williams is set for free agency.