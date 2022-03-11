Bears cut Tarik Cohen with injury designation

Getty Images

Bears running back Tarik Cohen, whose 2020 season was cut short by a knee injury, is being released.

Cohen is cut with an injury designation, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That means he is currently not able to pass a physical to sign with another team. If he remains unable to pass a physical, he can get an injury protection payment of $1 million, of which $575,000 would count toward the Bears’ salary cap. If he passes a physical and signs with another team, he won’t get the injury payment.

Cohen was scheduled to count $5.75 million against the Bears’ salary cap this season, but the Bears will save $2.25 million of that by cutting him.

The 26-year-old Cohen has played his entire career with the Bears, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft. At times he has been a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands, but with his knee a major question mark, it’s unclear how soon he could be back on the field, and which teams may be interested in his services.