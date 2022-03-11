Bears cutting Eddie Goldman

Getty Images

The Bears wanted to trade defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, but they found no takers. So now he’s getting cut.

Chicago will cut Goldman, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old Goldman was a 2015 second-round pick of the Bears. Last year he played in 14 games, with 10 starts. He’s primarily a part-time run-stopper, which hasn’t been a particularly important decision as the NFL has become more of a passing league. Given that he was owed $8.8 million this season, it’s unsurprising that the Bears couldn’t find any trade partners.

Goldman joins Khalil Mack and Tarik Cohen as significant Bears players sent packing this week. Linebacker Danny Trevathan may be next, and new General Manager Ryan Poles will continue to reshape the roster he inherited.