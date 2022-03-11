Bengals re-sign Joe Bachie

Getty Images

The Bengals re-signed linebacker Joe Bachie to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season, the team announced Friday.

Bachie was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent.

The third-year player out of Michigan State originally signed with the Saints as a college free agent in 2020. He spent time with New Orleans and Philadelphia before joining Cincinnati on waivers last May.

Bachie played nine regular-season games, with two starts, for Cincinnati in 2021. He totaled 28 tackles and a pass breakup on defense, along with two tackles on special teams.

He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Dec. 19 during a game at Denver and spent the remainder of the regular season and all of the postseason on injured reserve.