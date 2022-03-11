Bobby Wagner: I didn’t even hear it from Seahawks that I wasn’t coming back

Getty Images

This week delivered big changes to the Seahawks. The final two players remaining from their Super Bowl XLVIII team were jettisoned.

The Seahawks agreed to a trade of quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, and they released linebacker Bobby Wagner on Wednesday. The two players combined for 17 Pro Bowls and six All-Pros in becoming two of the greatest players in team history.

As if that wasn’t enough for Seahawks fans to handle this week, Wagner took to social media Friday to complain about how the team handled his departure.

“Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back,” Wagner tweeted.

He did not explain how he learned of his release, which was not a surprise.

Wagner now gets a chance to pick his new team, and the Cowboys already are among the interested teams.