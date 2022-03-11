Chandler Jones: I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 11, 2022, 1:30 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
Chandler Jones is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career next week.

After starting his career with the Patriots, the edge rusher was traded to the Cardinals back in 2016. Then after the club placed the franchise tag on him in 2017 to prevent him from hitting the open market, he signed a five-year deal that’s about to expire.

Jones was selected to his fourth career Pro Bowl in 2021 after recording 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 26 QB hits, and six forced fumbles for Arizona.

Jones just turned 32 last month and appears to have plenty left in the tank as he hits the open market. But in an appearance on “The NFL Players Podcast” with former his former teammate Logan Ryan, Jones said he’s not just looking for the highest bidder.

“To be completely honest, it’s not about money at all,” Jones said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ website. “Where I am in my career, I’ve gotten contracts, I’ve gotten the Super Bowl, but I think scheme is huge. Or for me, winning more championships. I’ll say it again, it’s not about money. I will say I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents. There have been times in my career where I’d say I caught myself out of position. I do take the blame, but at the same time it’s like, ‘Hey, should I have been doing that?’ I have enough comfort where I am in my career and this age to say that.”

Jones noted that he flashed at certain points last season — like Week One where he had 5.0 sacks against the Titans. But he didn’t sustain that level of production, which may or may not have had something to do with the scheme.

“There are a lot of different things I have to think about,” Jones said. “This is a time I can really focus on myself and what fits for me. Being a free agent, in my 10, 11 years of playing, I’ve never had the opportunity to pick what scheme I wanted to be in or what kind of defense. I’ve always [had it] handed to me. Not complaining, but I was drafted to the Patriots, and then I was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

“While I was on the Cardinals I had about three defensive coordinators, a lot of different defensive coaches, and I never had the opportunity to actually say, ‘Hey, this is what I want to do.’ I get to pick what scheme I’m going to be in, and that will be huge in my decision.”

A first-round pick in the 2012 draft, Jones is second among active players with 107.5 sacks. Von Miller — also slated to become a free agent next week — leads active players with 115.5.

23 responses to “Chandler Jones: I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents

  3. Yes, he wants to go where he can rush the passer. With him, it’s not about setting the edge against the run, or keeping the quarterback contained in the pocket. It’s why his sack numbers went up when he went to the Cards. It’s why Belichick traded him.

  7. Laughable.

    It’s absolutely about the money (and his ego). I am glad to see he admits he has no interest in playing run D, though. That’s nice.

    There’s a reason why the Cardinals can’t field a D finishing in the top 10 while he’s been there.

    Their Run D is used to giving up anywhere from 4.6 YPC to almost 5YPC annually.

  10. That sounds like the type of impact player you don’t let out the door as long as he’s not being unreasonable, but it’s the Cardinals.

  12. The Bills fans are hysterical. They’re carrying a 43 mil per year QB who runs 12 times a game and they need to pay and they need to make up for that crappy draft last year, too. It’s not going to work trying to buy pricey people all the time with such little cap space and gaps all over the roster.

    Milano is overpaid, Poyer needs a deal, Hyde is 32 with only 2 seasons left, etc.

    You’re not as great as you think you are. Quite entertaining to watch, though. Reminds me of the Jets with Mark Sanchez in 2010 where they thought they were a SB caliber team, except the rules are even looser for offenses making the QBs look better than they really are compared to then.

  16. If Jones helps Buffalo win a SB & adds another 20+ sacks to his resume then he lands in the HOF. Perfect fit.

  17. Jones and Miller have similar sack numbers, but Von is 100x better against the run.

  18. Montez Sweat and Chase Young act like they’re the best edge rushers in the league, yet had virtually no sacks last year. Both of them should watch Chandler Jones tape all offseason to get a clue how the position is played! This is one of the best defensive players I’ve ever seen!

  20. I would love to see Dallas pair him with Micah then dump Vander Esch and Lawrence, and work a deal with Gregory, that would make for a pretty decent pressure front

  21. “To be completely honest, it’s not about money at all,” Jones said. Good night if I had a dollar for every time every player said that, well with me, it wouldn’t be about the money at all because I wouldn’t have to worry about money at all.

  22. vbbills says:
    March 11, 2022 at 2:28 pm
    Josh Allen ran 7 times per game, not 12. Sanchez is Allen & Allen is Sanchez!

    11Rate This

    ——————

    He was your leading ball carrier in the 13 Seconds game.

    Brutal. 43 mil per for a leading ball carrier who also plays QB.

  23. Looks like another dude ready to maximize his talents next to Aaron Donald at a team friendly rate. It’s not Ben fair now for the rest of ehe NFL now that the Rams have that stadium, that coach, and the greatest city in the world to live in

