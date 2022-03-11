Cowboys cut Reggie Robinson, Robert Foster, Ito Smith

Getty Images

The Cowboys’ cuts on Friday didn’t stop with kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin.

The team announced three other departures from the roster as well. They released wide receiver Robert Foster while waiving cornerback Reggie Robinson and running back Ito Smith.

Robinson was a 2020 fourth-round pick, but leaves the team without playing a single defensive snap. He played in five games on special teams as a rookie and missed all of last season with a toe injury. He was credited with one tackle and a forced fumble in his brief playing time.

Foster last played in a regular season game with Washington in 2020 and Smith had a four-yard touchdown run on his only carry with the Cowboys in Week 18.