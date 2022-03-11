Deshaun Watson: I’m ready to get back on the field

Posted by Charean Williams on March 11, 2022, 5:38 PM EST
Deshaun Watson declined to answer questions under oath for the first time in connection with 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and harassment during massage sessions. The Texans quarterback asserted his Fifth Amendment rights to several hundred questions asked by Tony Buzbee, who represents the women who filed suit, during three hours of depositions.

Watson, though, talked to the news media after a Harris County grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges.

Watson paused for several seconds before issuing a statement.

“It’s definitely a very emotional moment for me,” Watson said, via video from Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. “I know we’re far from being done of handling what we need to handle on the legal side, but today is definitely a big day. I thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard. I think everyone knows a part of this is seeing and hearing both sides, and that’s what my point and my team want to do is have a fair slate of us telling our side of the story and letting a conclusion come down to what happened today. That’s what the grand jury decided on. Thank you, and I just thank my Lord and savior. I’m going to keep fighting to rebuild my name and rebuild my appearance in the community. We’re going to continue, on the legal side, I’ll fulfill, handle what we need to handle, but also ready to get back on the field. Been prepping for that and ready to go for that. I thank my family, all my close supporters this past year. I thank my team that’s been behind me, supporting me and keeping me up this past year. Yeah, I’m going to continue to just keep pushing forward and building my name back to where it was if not better.”

Watson said he has not heard from the NFL or the Texans since the grand jury decision.

“Personally, I have not,” Watson said, deferring the question to his agent, David Mulugheta.

The decision by the grand jury on Friday clears the way for the Texans to trade him. A deal could happen quickly as teams were waiting to be certain Watson would not face criminal charges.

Watson, 26, did not play last season as the Texans made him inactive for all 17 games.

21 responses to “Deshaun Watson: I’m ready to get back on the field

  1. I am on record as calling out the civil suits a major grift that that attorney and those women were planning to spring on multiple athletes. They expected Watson to settle up quickly and keep things quiet and not fight it. Now the jig is up!

  4. Wow. Did he show up to the hearing in a neck brace too? Thanking Jesus, really? The man has no shame. Funnier still to hear him thanking the “team that’s been behind me” – must be someone else besides the teammates he left in the lurch by refusing to play for a season, hurting all their career prospects in the process.

    Then again, after wasting everyone’s time and winning nothing the previous few seasons, leading up to a 4-12 record that was matched the following season by a rookie QB and first-time head coach, maybe his teammates were better off without him.

  9. dino2997 says:
    March 11, 2022 at 5:44 pm
    Now it’s time to make the hush money that’s needed to make all this go away

    ================

    I’m pretty sure it’s Buzbee who wanted things to be hushed up, not Watson, Watson didn’t want to silence anyone. If anything Buzbee might want the NDA to prevent them from telling how badly this case was run through the court of public opinion.

  14. All of these women said from the start that he never forced them to do anything and we had one of their business managers threatening to take this public if he didn’t pay them. Still, some of you were like he’s done and he’s a creep. Because you felt bad about your poor life decisions after the fact doesn’t make it a crime.

  15. like sbc2556 and very few others, I said all along let this play out before you make up your mind and convict him. There’s more here than meets the eye. So in a Court of Law, not the court of PUBLIC opinion, it was decided he broke no laws. This was a money grab from the get go. So let him play some Football…oh, and stay way from strip clubs and female masseuses.

  16. He won 4 games the year before it came out that he was a creep..anyone who gives multiple #1’s for him deserves to lose their job

  18. Jesus always finds his way into the conversation with the accused doesn’t he. One busy dude

  20. I having trouble connecting the dots between us hearing his side of the story and him taking the fifth on hundreds of questions. I’m just glad we got it all cleared up too.

