Deshaun Watson not indicted

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was not indicted after a grand jury heard the sexual assault accusations made against him by female massage therapists, a major legal victory for him and a major step toward Watson getting traded and back on the field.

“After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson. Grand jury proceedings are secret by law, so no information related to their inquiry may be disclosed,” the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The grand jury’s decision not to indict Watson doesn’t necessarily mean he couldn’t lose civil lawsuits brought by several massage therapists, and doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be suspended by the NFL. But it does mean that the most serious potential problems for Watson appear to be behind him.

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” the NFL said in a statement.

Watson did not play at all last year, as he refused to play for the Texans and wanted to be traded, but teams were hesitant to trade for him when he was in potential legal jeopardy. But now it seems likely that he will be traded, perhaps as soon as the start of the league year on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Watson did not play at all in 2021 but was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when he last did play. In 2020 he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and an average of 8.9 yards per pass.

  2. Vikings trade Cousins plus a 1st, a 2nd in 2023 and Danielle Hunter for Watson.

  4. The Texans should trade him and then take him to arbitration to recoup the funds he cost them…

  6. Here comes the draft haul for the Texans!

    Philly, Giants, Dolphins, Steelers, Browns, Vikings, Lions, Bucs, Panthers, Saints, Seahawks, all could/should be in the market for Watson!

    No charges means this is probably a money grab!

  7. The rush to judgement notwithstanding, this is effectively over. Twenty of the 22 accusers had agreed in principle to a settlement before this news. The other 2 should be running like hell to agree at this juncture.

  8. Wow! 22 civil lawsuits filed by various women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions and a criminal grand jury in Texas declined to indict him…

  10. Shocking. The morality police who have been telling us for months he’s done because he likes to see women who hide behind giving massages only on Instagram are in shambles. Chris Brown just had a woman out and out lie on him, and these people still believe anything.

  11. Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter for Watson. Win-win. Hunter not exactly 3-4 D material anyway. Vikes will need to re-sign Barr for that 3-4 OLB though.

  13. No surprises here. If he did anything worthy of a crime these women would of and should of went right to the Police. He’s guilty of being a man…and the women are guilty of doing something they really didn’t want to do, but did anyway for money. Hope he doesn’t settle the civil suits either now or for pennies. The opportunist lawyer who corralled all the plaintifs just took a major blow. Let’s see how he spins this because you know it’s coming.

  15. NFL may soon announce that it will not investigate ties between Cal McNair and the accuser’s attorney, McNair’s neighbor.

  16. I knew that Buzbee was a shyster. The lack of an indictment is proof that this was a money grab, nothing more.

  17. It’s telling that 22 women couldn’t provide enough evidence for an indictment

  18. So it was a money grab afterall. Pay the lawyer…..I mean the victims, and move on.

  20. Some team is about to give the farm for him. Texans about to get draft rich and rid of all the taken that haunted their team a few years ago.

  23. The criminal standard for conviction is much greater than the civil standard for victory. What this now means is two things: (1) Watson can buy his way out of this situation; and (2) the Texans won’t have to significantly reduce their asking price (other than tied to a Commissioner suspension).

  25. Watson may have dodged a criminal charge but he’s still facing the civil suits and a suspension from the league. Someone will overpay for him and get fleeced. He’s tainted goods.

  26. I sure hope my Eagles don’t trade for him. They’d have an over priced and over hyped quarterback and nothing else and no cap room or draft picks to build this roster. Jalen Hurts is going to be a great quarterback and he is on his rookie contract.

  27. statechamp77
    Sorry. Not Vikings. Not reason for them to look at this predator when they have a QB who is clearly more accurate already.

  28. A half a billion dollar decision. If Watson, now 26, plays 13 years — to the age Aaron Rodgers is now — at $40 million per, he will earn over $500 million. If he were indicted and convicted of a sexual crime, he’d earn a fraction of that, assuming a franchise would hire him. Wow. And imagine how toxic he’d be if he had taken a knee to protest systemic racism and police brutality.

  35. Imagine trading 3 firsts for a guy that went 4-12 the last time he started. Lol.

  36. erickgreynolds says:
    March 11, 2022 at 5:04 pm
    “Ok. Let’s get this thing done and get him to Pittsburgh.”

    Even as elusive as Watson is he would get killed behind that line.

  37. So, rumors of a Shaddy Lawyer who was representing those Women for a money grab must be true while all along while Watson’s reputation is forever tainted in the eyes of public opinion.

  38. There’s an old saying in law that a “prosecutor could indict a ham sandwich” because it’s VERY easy to get an indictment from a grand jury. The fact that a grand jury didn’t return an indictment says to me the case(s) against him are EXTREMELY weak.

  39. The fact that he was willing to take it this far to proclaim his innocence, and resist the urge to settle (and sweep it under the rug), makes the decision not to indict less surprising.

    I’m wonder how this impact the lawsuits if he chooses to settle the lawsuits just to get them over with. The fact that they couldn’t get an indictment has to have impacted the amount of the payout. But if he chooses the settle, there will probably be an NDA that includes the amount.

  40. His baggage would have fit right in at Little Danny Snyder’s Commanders’ playroom….

  43. It’s always better to be lucky than good…..Watson just happens to be both…..the QUESTION is: Did he LEARN ANYTHING or will he continue with his idiotic ways & now feel he’s above consequences of his actions…
    He’s still gonna take a hit, but NOTHING like the MOB was ready to condemn him for on social media…..

  44. Oh, quelle surprise! I always thought this might happen. If there was anything criminal, Watson would’ve been indicted and on trial before you could say ‘knife’!

  45. Wonder if Denver is kicking themselves for pulling the trigger too soon…
    Bet they could have got Watson for the same thing….

  46. After he pays his way outta here with all the gals … the big question now becomes is it gonna be time served or 6-8 games ??? .. even if this does seem a tad worse than placing bets over your phone .. but alas which is worse n whom shall we condone ??.

  47. anyone who roles the dice on him is staking their career on watson never getting into trouble again.

  48. Avoiding an indictment doesn’t prove Watson is “innocent,” nor does it prove the “massage therapists” were all lying. Is it possible some of the 22 stirred up by that ambulance chaser were just after money? Sure. But again, let’s not expect Watson to achieve sainthood just yet. At the very least he’s a poor decision maker and lacks some common sense.

    He’ll get his dump truck of cash from someone, but I wouldn’t expect the full fanbase to be on board.

  49. onlymyopinioncounts says:
    March 11, 2022 at 5:25 pm

    Imagine trading 3 firsts for a guy that went 4-12 the last time he started. Lol.

    ——————————————————————————–

    Last year at this time, a team traded for a QB that was 5-11 and 3-12-1 the last two seasons. That team won the Super Bowl.

  50. Imagine trading 3 firsts for a guy that went 4-12 the last time he started. Lol.

    ____

    Not saying hes as good as Peyton Manning, but Manning went 3-13 in his rookie season and also 6-10 in his 4th season, about the same age as Watson is now.

    Would you have traded some 1st rounders for him back then?

  51. Based on all accounts, his M.O. is the typical abuser playbook – create enough ambiguity, enough shelter from accountability, and enough imbalance in power that anyone speaking against it will have everything stacked against them. It’s why he picked these women, why he picked them from where he did, why he arranged their interactions the way he did.

    We’ll never know why the indictment was declined, but we all know that abusers slipping the net happens every day. Including today.

  52. iwatcheveryplay says:
    March 11, 2022 at 5:22 pm

    Who is going to give this man a year in his prime back?

    ====

    He should be asking himself that question, since it was his choice to refuse to play after getting a huge contract, because he wasn’t happy with hiring choices that had nothing to do with him.

  53. cha-ching! Well done Nick Caserio, well done…patience. Now pay up Panthers, Seahawks, whomever…lets start with 3 first rounders and 2 second rounders…that gets you in the game but won’t get you Watson.

  54. I think he is headed to Carolina within the next couple of days. The remaining QB dominoes will fall shortly after that action. Cousins, Winston, Mayfield (maybe), Bridgewater and Garapollo.

  55. I don’t see how the NFL can suspend Watson for very long, if at all. He didn’t commit any crimes, according to the grand jury, and the civil actions are gutted by the “no indictment.” I mean, it’s not like he was (falsely) accused of letting a little air out of a football.

  57. This was grand jury not trial… It has an even lower standard than that of a civil suit!
    You can bring a ham sandwich to a grand jury, and get an indictment!
    This means they had nothing… Zippy!
    Kind of shocking really.

  58. buffalo69 says:
    March 11, 2022 at 5:25 pm

    Send him anywhere in the NFC. Too many quarterback studs in the AFC.

    =========

    Yeah – Watson couldn’t win anything when he only had a newbie Mahomes to worry about. Now with Burrow, Allen, Herbert, and Wilson in the conference, he’d only be the 6th-best QB at best, more likely outside the top 10.

  59. vonmorrissey says:
    March 11, 2022 at 5:22 pm
    There’s a hole in the Indy roster that needs filling.
    ——————————————
    . . . and a hole in their banner that needs knitting.

  60. mhouser1922 says:
    March 11, 2022 at 5:43 pm
    I don’t see how the NFL can suspend Watson for very long, if at all. He didn’t commit any crimes, according to the grand jury, and the civil actions are gutted by the “no indictment.” I mean, it’s not like he was (falsely) accused of letting a little air out of a football.
    ===================================
    You forget Zeke Elliott? NFLs own investigator said there wasnt evidence yet they went ahead and suspended the guy. NFL does what the NFL wants. Fairness be damned!

  62. Wow this is a rare great day for the Texans lol. They’re going to have a bidding war.

