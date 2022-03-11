Harold Landry: Our front four can lead charge to Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Titans re-signed edge rusher Harold Landry this week and the move keeps their defensive front together after a year that saw the team record 52 sacks between the regular season and the playoffs.

Landry produced 13.5 of those sacks, but none of them were able to help the Titans advance past their first postseason game. Much of the blame for that loss fell on the offense, but Landry said in a Thursday press conference that he believes the team’s defensive front is the key to greater success in the future.

“We’re real confident that we have the team to go out to win the Super Bowl. I think our front four can lead the charge,” Landry said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “That’s another reason why I came back here, because the culture here is a winning culture. It’s a proven, winning culture. That was really important to me because we know we have the team to do it.”

Bud Dupree, Jeffery Simmons, and Denico Autry will join Landry in trying to disrupt opposing quarterbacks and their success will be a must in a conference that added Russell Wilson to a list of quarterbacks that already included the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert.