Jaguars releasing Carlos Hyde

Getty Images

Running back Carlos Hyde signed a two-year contract with the Jaguars last year, but he won’t make it to the second season of that pact.

According to multiple reports on Friday, the Jaguars are releasing Hyde.

Hyde was set to make around $2 million in salary and bonuses this season. The team will clear over $1.9 million off their cap as a result of the move.

Hyde ran 72 times for 253 yards and a touchdown while catching 12 passes for 65 yards in 12 games last season. It was Hyde’s second tour of duty in Jacksonville as he also spent part of the 2018 season with the team. He’s also played for the 49ers, Browns, Texans, and Seahawks.