Jaguars tender three exclusive rights free agents

Getty Images

The Jaguars confirmed that they have released running back Carlos Hyde on Friday afternoon and they also announced that they have tendered contracts to three of their exclusive rights free agents.

Edge defender Jamir Jones, linebacker Chapelle Russell, and running back Mekhi Sargent will now have the choice of signing the tenders or sitting out as exclusive rights free agents aren’t able to talk to other teams once they’ve been tendered.

The Jaguars were the third team Jones spent time with last year. He opened the year with the Steelers and played three games for them before moving on to 10 games with the Rams. He closed out the year with two appearances for Jacksonville and had 10 tackles and two quarterback hits across all the stops.

Sargent also made three stops last season and was Jones’ teammate with the Rams as well as in Jacksonville. He had five carries for 11 yards in seven appearances that also included a stint with the Titans.

Russell had 18 tackles in 16 games for the Jags last season. He was a 2020 seventh-round pick of the Bucs who played in 11 games as a rookie.