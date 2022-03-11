JC Tretter re-elected NFLPA president

Getty Images

Browns center JC Tretter has done double duty as the NFL Players Association president for the last couple of years and he’ll continue to wear multiple hats for the next two years.

The NFLPA announced on Friday that Tretter has been re-elected for a second two-year term.

Tretter was initially elected to succeed Eric Winston in March 2020 as the league and union hammered out a new Collective Bargaining Agreement and began dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Navigating the pandemic was a big part of Tretter’s first term and it’s fair to say that all involved will be hoping other issues are at the forefront in his second one.

While Tretter will continue in the same role with the NFLPA, he may have a different one on the field. The Browns can save more than $8.2 million under the cap by parting ways with Tretter and turning the center job over to Nick Harris.