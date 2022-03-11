Raiders announce multi-year extension with Maxx Crosby

Posted by Charean Williams on March 11, 2022, 4:49 PM EST
NFL: JAN 15 AFC Wild Card - Raiders at Bengals
Two years to the day that he became sober, Maxx Crosby signed a multi-year extension with the Raiders. The team and Crosby announced the signing, which, according to multiple reports, is a four-year deal and contains $98 million in new money with $53 million guaranteed.

It makes the pass rusher one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history.

Earlier in the day, Crosby had tweeted that today marks the two-year anniversary of when he checked himself into an alcohol rehab center.

He has made good.

In 2019, the Raiders made Crosby a fourth-round choice. He has 25 sacks in three seasons and made his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

Crosby’s 82 quarterback pressures and 53 quarterback hurries were the most in the NFL last season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Now, he reaps the reward.

17 responses to “Raiders announce multi-year extension with Maxx Crosby

  1. So happy for Max. Being sober and a passionate player makes us all want to root for this guy.

  2. I had no idea. This is such a great success story. It needs to be told. Congrats to Mr. Crosby!

  4. The young man has the most insane motor ive ever witnessed. Not a pass rusher in the league at the moment can truly hang with him, he sits maybe 2 plays a game and never takes a down off. He deserves the money off hardwork alone and trying to carry the defense, the numbers are secondary.

  6. Great news for a great player. Only 24 and another high character guy the Raiders have. He’s going to dominate for years!

  7. nflhistorybuff68 says:
    March 11, 2022 at 5:01 pm

    Nice payday for 8 sacks a season.

    No Kidding! Half of them were against the Bengals 3rd string OLine.

  9. Good for him. He can stay on the straight and narrow, and I’ll put one down for him tonight.

  10. nflhistorybuff68 says:
    March 11, 2022 at 5:01 pm
    Nice payday for 8 sacks a season.
    ——————————-
    He might have been credited with just eight sacks in 2021, but he caused far more havoc than that stat indicates. He generated 82 quarterback pressures and 53 QB hurries, both tops in the NFL last season, according to Next Gen Stats.

  11. Dude is good..but not $100m over next 4 yrs good…this is more a product of :

    1) Devaluation of US Dollar (same reason Real Estate keeps going up)
    2) Inflated NFL Salary Cap
    3) No different than overpaid “techies”
    4) $100M is the new $50M

    But Good for him and yeah he’s a worker.

  12. “nice payday for 8sacks a season”

    This new era of fantasy football gurus and Xbox Madden football pros are funny. Sacks arnt everything, and Maxx does EVERYTHING while on the field. Stick to your controller 🎮 bud.

  14. “he caused more havoc than that stat indicates.”

    Do they make a trophy for that?

  16. I’ll never begrudge a guy for working hard and getting paid but he has some interesting stats breakdowns. He had 8 sacks but did not register a sack in 13 games. He had 30 QB hits but registered one or less in eleven games. Ten came in the first two weeks of the season. Just saying’.

