Report: Bengals won’t tender Wyatt Ray

Cincinnati is content to let one of its pending restricted free agents hit the open market.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bengals will not tender defensive end Wyatt Ray.

Ray has been with several organizations since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. But he was a rotational player for Cincinnati in 2021, appearing in 15 games with one start.

He finished the season with 15 total tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Ray also appeared in four games with one start for the Titans in 2020, recording a sack and a tackle for loss.