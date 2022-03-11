Report: Browns have “done their homework” on Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

Some believe that up to 10 teams are interested in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The fact that the criminal investigation against him as ended could indeed push the number in that direction.

We’ve previously listed teams such as the Panthers, Eagles, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Vikings, and Cardinals. Last night, someone close to the action mentioned the Browns. I made a face at the possibility. Maybe I shouldn’t have.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Browns have done and will continue to do their homework on Watson. Per Cabot, it remains to be seen whether Watson will trade for him.

If so, they need to get moving. The timing of the decision to not indict Watson means that the market will rev up, quickly. Someone will pull the trigger. If not the Browns, someone else.

Watson has a no-trade clause, and it’s unclear whether Watson would waive it for Cleveland. It’s also unclear what the Browns would do with Baker Mayfield, who has a fully-guaranteed salary of $18.8 million in 2022. Watson has a fully-guaranteed base salary of $35 million.