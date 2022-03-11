Report: Browns have “done their homework” on Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans
Some believe that up to 10 teams are interested in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The fact that the criminal investigation against him as ended could indeed push the number in that direction.

We’ve previously listed teams such as the Panthers, Eagles, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Vikings, and Cardinals. Last night, someone close to the action mentioned the Browns. I made a face at the possibility. Maybe I shouldn’t have.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Browns have done and will continue to do their homework on Watson. Per Cabot, it remains to be seen whether Watson will trade for him.

If so, they need to get moving. The timing of the decision to not indict Watson means that the market will rev up, quickly. Someone will pull the trigger. If not the Browns, someone else.

Watson has a no-trade clause, and it’s unclear whether Watson would waive it for Cleveland. It’s also unclear what the Browns would do with Baker Mayfield, who has a fully-guaranteed salary of $18.8 million in 2022. Watson has a fully-guaranteed base salary of $35 million.

  1. Drafting Johnny Manziel twice, once with the 1st overall pick will doom the Browns forever.

  6. There’s no way that Watson, going on two years without a competitive snap, is worth twice the salary that Baker is (who isn’t anything to write home about either.)

  7. wardo says:
    March 11, 2022 at 7:34 pm
    I’m not saying Baker is elite, but comparing him to Manziel is just a bad take and does not show any level of football intelligence. Baker has a .500 record as a starter…has won a playoff game….set the record (at the time) for rookie TD passes….and dealt with injuries all through 2021.

    Again, he’s not elite…..but he and Johnny Manziel are not in the same stratosphere.

  10. What “homework” is needed exactly. They have game tape. He’s either gonna be suspended, or not. They either are willing to part with draft picks, or not. They are either willing to face backlash from their fans, or not.

  13. If the Browns pull the trigger on this- Guarantee Watson gets hurt or forgets how to throw a football within a month of arriving… And Baker goes on to be the next Brett Favre on his new team.
    I’ve been snakebitten too many times in my 48 years on this planet.

  14. Do the Texans want Mayfield? Honestly, I’d rather take a chance on Mills Davis. Mayfield has proven himself nothing more than a game manager. Davis may be a long shot, but if he hits, he’s worth a ton more than Mayfield.

  15. It will be the race to the bottom on this.

    everyone will want to give away the least – for a guy heading into a long suspension – who has to tell the fan base why a qb with pedofile tendencies should be the face of the franchise

  16. I want to believe this but MK is the kind of reporter who sort of throws everything out there and hopes that something sticks.

    Listen, this front office is almost as stealth as the Patriots are. No one, not even Mary Kay, knows anything that Berry, DePodesta and Stefanski are thinking. No one.

  18. The Browns could have drafted Watson but didn’t.Instead they were looking to trade up for Trubisky until the Bears took him.Both DePodesta & Berry were with the Browns back then.Did either of these guys agree Watson wasn’t worthy but Trubisky was and if so now changed their minds? In other words, has anyone from Harvard every admitted a mistake?

  19. Watson is a lesser version of Derek Carr and with a bad habit of massage lust… What does everyone see in this guy as a player? DeAndre Hopkins made that kid look better than he was.

  21. It may seem like an odd thing to say, but–in all sports–I really don’t enjoy stories with rumors or conjecture about player movement. I guess that’s what suffices for entertainment these days, but it doesn’t work for me. Tell me about news, namely who acquired who. But I can do without the anonymous sourcing and all the ‘what ifs.’

  23. Houston would be dumb to trade him to an AFC team…..there are numerous teams in the NFC that need a quarterback

  24. I still believe Miami will be I’m play for Watson. No matter what Coach said Watson is a huge upgrade from Tua and Ross wants to win.
    Watson comes to Miami and Fuller signs another 1 year deal.
    Miami will give up Howard and another starter along with several picks.

  25. Watson has a fully guaranteed $35 base salary? What a coincidence, so does Kirk Cousins. Watson for Cuz, straight up 🙂

  26. This CPD writer was called out by Mayfield recently .. I think this rumor might just be a little payback …

  27. Send Mayfield to Indy for two 2nd round picks and sign Watson. Fans will get over themselves if Cleveland starts winning. It’s really simple folks.

