Report: Cowboys in contact with Bobby Wagner

Getty Images

Bobby Wagner played for Dan Quinn when Quinn was the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks and the two men could be reunited in Dallas this season.

Ed Werder of ESPN reports that the Cowboys have contacted the linebacker since he was released earlier this week. Quinn is currently the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.

Per the report, the two sides will remain in contact over the weekend as they see if things can work out on the financial side.

Cowboys linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Keanu Neal are set to become free agents next week, so Wagner may not be the only free agent linebacker from outside the organization that the Cowboys are in contact with in the coming days.