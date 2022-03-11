Report: Joe Buck leaving Fox for “huge” ESPN deal

Getty Images

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are staying partners in the broadcast booth. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reports that Buck is expected to leave Fox to join Aikman at ESPN.

Buck, 52, will become the voice of “Monday Night Football” after almost 30 years at Fox.

Buck had one-year at $11 million remaining on his contract, according to Marchand, but Fox is letting him out of his deal as a “good gesture for his years of service.” Marchand adds that Buck’s new deal is expected to be in the five-year, $60 million to $75 million range with ESPN.

Buck became Fox’s top play-by-play man in 2002, replacing Pat Summerall and teaming with Aikman.

Aikman put the dominoes in motion earlier this year when he agreed to a five-year, $92.5 million contract with ESPN.

By leaving Fox, Buck is giving up calling the World Series. He had served as the network’s lead play-by-play since 1996.