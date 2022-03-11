Report: Titans rework Brett Kern’s deal

Getty Images

The Titans and punter Brett Kern agreed to a reworked deal for 2022, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Kern now will make $2.2 million in compensation this season, per Yates. Kern was scheduled to make $3.2 million in base salary and count $3.75 million against the cap.

It assures Kern’s return to Tennessee for 2022.

The team’s all-time punting leader and longest tenured player on the roster is 36 and had a down year in 2021. He also has had injuries the past two seasons as he missed three games in 2020 and three in 2021.

His 44.8-yard average last season was his worst since 2016 as was his 40.4-yard net.

Kern joined the Titans in the middle of the 2009 season from Denver and has a 44.58-yard career average with a 40.22-yard career net.