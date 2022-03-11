Reports: Cowboys still figuring out what to do with Amari Cooper

Getty Images

A week after a report indicated the Cowboys are likely to cut Amari Cooper, the receiver remains on the roster. It is not a surprise. The Cowboys don’t face a deadline on his future until March 20 when his $20 million base salary becomes fully guaranteed.

The Cowboys still are trying to figure out what to do with him, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. Watkins mentions a possible restructure of Cooper’s contract to keep him on the team.

But Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports “a real trade market” has developed for Cooper.

So the choices are: 1. Trade him; 2. Restructure his contract and keep him; Cut him.

The Cowboys got under the salary cap Friday by cutting kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin, who receiving an injury designation after hip surgery. But they still need more room as free agency begins next week.

Cooper was not even the leading receiver on the team — CeeDee Lamb was — despite being the league’s highest-paid receiver in 2021. He had a $20 million base salary and a $22 million cap number and ranked tied for 39th in receptions (68), 34th in receiving yards (865) and tied for 37th in points among non-kickers (eight touchdowns) in the league.