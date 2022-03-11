Saints restructure Alvin Kamara’s contract

Getty Images

The Saints are continuing the cap clearing process by reworking running back Alvin Kamara‘s deal.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has converted $10.465 million of Kamara’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. That kicks $8.372 million of a scheduled $11.5 million cap hit into future seasons.

Kamara is signed through the 2025 season.

The Saints also restructured the contracts of defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Tanoh Kpassagnon this week. The three moves have cleared more than $22 million in cap space as the team moves toward the new league year.

Kamara’s contract is not his biggest offseason concern. He faces a battery charge after an arrest in Las Vegas last month and a hearing in the case is scheduled for late next month.