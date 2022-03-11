Terron Armstead: Return to Saints still a possibility

Getty Images

The Saints have been working to get under the salary cap in time for the start of the new league year and the tightness of their situation has led many to assume that left tackle Terron Armstead will be moving on as a free agent next week.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday, Armstead said he is doing his “homework” on other teams that could be bidding for his services and that he’s also leaving the door open to the Saints based on conversations that he’s had with people from the organization.

“I think it’s still a possibility, honestly. I’ve been there for so long, the relationship’s built,” Armstead said. “I’ve talked to a few of those guys, I think it’s still a possibility. Just don’t know how it would unfold as of now, but those guys have . . . found ways to make things align. I wouldn’t rule out the Saints.”

Armstead, who is No. 4 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents, missed nine games last season due to knee, shoulder, and elbow injuries. He has started 93 games since joining the Saints as a 2013 third-round pick.