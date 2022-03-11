Texans signing Christian Kirksey to two-year extension

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 11, 2022, 11:19 AM EST
NFL: DEC 12 Seahawks at Texans
Getty Images

Houston is keeping around one of its key defensive pending free agents.

According to multiple reports, the Texans are signing linebacker Christian Kirksey to a two-year contract extension.

Kirksey signed a one-year deal with Houston last March that was set to expire with the new league year next week.

He appeared in 13 games with 12 starts for Houston in 2021, serving as the team’s defensive signal-caller. Kirksey finished the year with 93 total tackles, also recording an interception, eight passes defensed, and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Kirksey was a Browns third-round pick back in 2014 and spent his first six seasons with the franchise. He then signed with Green Bay in 2020 but was released after just one season of the two-year deal.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Texans signing Christian Kirksey to two-year extension

  1. Texans following path of what Astros did when they lost avg of 100 games/season in early 2010’s. They smartly brought payroll down to bare bones, then threw spaghetti – hungry young players not getting chance elsewhere – against wall to see what stuck; ended up with some real good players such as Jose Altuve, Dallas Kuechel, George Springer, Marwin Gonzalez, etc. Texans have more than normal complement (7) of draft picks in ’22, ’23 and ’24 (from trades made in last year) and this is before potential trades for Watson, Tunsil and Cooks. In ’23 Texans will have a substantial amount of cap space without aforementioned trades ($60M?) and a massive amount ($100M+?) with aforementioned trades. Texans had just 5 draft picks in ’21 and hit on all of them including best QB from draft (per PFF Mills was top 10 in NFL in last 6 games, and this was on a horrible team where Mills was given no tools/help)…what if Caserio continues to hit on most picks. Mock the Texans now, kick them when they’re down if that’s how you roll, time may be running out to do so.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.