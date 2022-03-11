Texans working out DaeSean Hamilton on Friday

Getty Images

The Texans are taking a look at a receiver who recently hit the market.

According to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com, Houston is working out DaeSean Hamilton on Friday.

The Broncos released Hamilton earlier this week. He missed all of 2021 after tearing his ACL while working out away from the team’s facility during the offseason. He was waived with a non-football injury designation but went unclaimed. He was subsequently placed on Denver’s non-football injury list.

Hamilton caught 23 passes for 293 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 16 games back in 2020.

A former fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Hamilton has 81 career receptions for 833 yards with five TDs.