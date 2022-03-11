Tyler Conklin: I’d love to be back with Vikings, but I don’t have those answers

Getty Images

Three tight ends got franchise tags this week and that should be a positive for others at the position who are headed for unrestricted free agency.

Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin is in that group and he’s coming off the most productive season of his career. Conklin caught 60 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns in 2021 and he has eyes on staying put for another year in purple.

The team has a new head coach and General Manager calling the shots, however, and Conklin doesn’t know if they share his desire to keep the relationship going.

“I would love to be back in Minnesota if it makes sense for both parties,” Conklin said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “But I don’t have those answers. But I love Minnesota. My girlfriend loves Minnesota.”

Conklin saw his role grow last season because Irv Smith was out of action due to a knee injury. Smith’s expected return is sure to impact any offers that the Vikings might send Conklin’s way in the near future.