Blake Martinez remains with Giants after reducing salary

Getty Images

Word during the week was that linebacker Blake Martinez would have to revise his contract in order to remain with the Giants in 2022 and he has agreed to do so.

According to multiple reports, Martinez has agreed to take a significant pay cut in order to avoid being cut. Martinez was set to have a base salary of $8.045 million and a $14.025 million cap hit.

The new figures are not known, but the Giants should be seeing several million dollars in cap savings as they work to get under the cap in time for the start of the new league year. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard also agreed to a pay cut this month.

Martinez tore his ACL early last season. He is expected to be healthy enough to play this season.