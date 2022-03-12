Browns give Jarvis Landry permission to seek trade

Getty Images

Jarvis Landry is on the trading block.

Shortly after the Browns agreed to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cowboys, the Browns also gave Landry permission to seek a trade, according to multiple reports.

With Cooper slated to cost $20 million against the Browns’ salary cap, the $16.4 million cap hit for Landry is apparently more than the Browns are willing to spend at the wide receiver position.

Last year Landry missed five games and had career-low numbers of 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns. Whether the Browns can find any takers for his big contract remains to be seen.