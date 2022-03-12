Bucs create cap space with Vita Vea restructure

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have a bit more cap space to work with as they head into the new league year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have restructured the contract of defensive tackle Vita Vea. Vea converted the majority of his $10.6 million salary into a signing bonus and the move created $7.64 million in cap space for this season.

Vea signed a four-year extension with the team in January, so the remainder of the cap hit will be spread over the remaining seasons on that deal.

The Bucs could make similar moves with other veterans in order to free up more money to use as they look for a new quarterback and other things in the coming weeks.