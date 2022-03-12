Bucs re-sign Aaron Stinnie

Getty Images

The Bucs are in the process of rebuilding their offensive line after Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet unexpectedly retired and with center Ryan Jensen and guard Alex Cappa scheduled for free agency. But Tampa Bay assured the return of backup guard Aaron Stinnie on Saturday.

Stinnie will sign a one-year, $1.4 million contract that could earn him as much as $2.5 million in 2022 with incentives, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stinnie replaced Cappa after Cappa broke his arm in the wild-card playoff victory over Washington two years ago. Stinnie held his own in three postseason games, including Super Bowl LV.

Stinnie played six games with one start last season. It is his only career regular-season start. He has played 18 career regular-season games in three seasons.