Cowboys gave up a lot for three-plus seasons with Amari Cooper

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2022, 2:17 PM EST
Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Cowboys surrendered their first-round draft pick in 2019 for receiver Amari Cooper. They justified the move by regarding Cooper as the player they picked in what became the 27th overall spot in round one.

But there are fundamental differences between acquiring Cooper, who was finishing his fourth season at the time of the trade, and a rookie. Financially, the difference is gigantic.

From 2019 through 2021, the Cowboys paid Cooper $53.9 million. If they’d taken a receiver with the 27th selection in 2019, that player would have gotten a slotted four-year, $11.4 million contract. They would be currently deciding whether to exercise the player’s fifth-year option.

They could have drafted A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, or Deebo Samuel in that spot. They also could have ended up with N'Keal Harry.

And that’s ultimately why they traded for Cooper. To get certainty in lieu of a lottery ticket.

Still, they chose to pay a steep price for certainty. And they ultimately didn’t get much when it was time to move on.

Then again, they got something for trading Cooper. Even if it wasn’t very much.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Cowboys gave up a lot for three-plus seasons with Amari Cooper

  2. Is this grounds for declaring Jerry and his son insane, and allowing the fan base to have conservatorship over the Cowboys?

  3. We can say with true certainty now…that Amari Cooper’s production never matched his big contract in Dallas. Disappearing for long stretches didn’t help,either. Maybe Stefanski can coax more consistent production out of Amari in Cleveland.

  4. A grand total of 3 first round, 1 second round, and 2 third round picks have been paid by teams who want Carson Wentz.

    #27 pick could have been spent worse I guess

  5. Cowboy fans have to be as frustrated with Jerruh as the fans of NFCE teams are thrilled with him.

  7. The real value with Amari Cooper was making Dak a better quarterback. They needed him at the time. Now they don’t and so they are moving on.

  9. Dallas got what it wanted – a surefire WR1, even if the guy wasn’t top tier. The team never figured on CeeDee Lamb falling into its lap, and having that cost-controlled WR1 has made Cooper less necessary to continue to hold on to. Teams can’t see the future; if they could, Dallas wouldn’t have paid Cooper when Lamb was already on the horizon. But Dallas DID have the good sense to structure Cooper’s contract so it wouldn’t leave too much dead money on the books if he were traded or cut starting this offseason.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.