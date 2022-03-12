Cowboys likely to cut La’el Collins if they can’t find a trade partner

Getty Images

One way or another, La'el Collins is on the way out of Dallas.

Following up on a report that the Cowboys want to trade Collins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cowboys have given Collins and his agent permission to reach out to potential trade partners, and that if no trade partner can be found, Collins is likely to be cut.

The 28-year-old Collins, who has played his entire career with the Cowboys, is set to count $15.25 million against the Cowboys’ salary cap this season.

Last year Collins played in 12 games, starting 10, but the Cowboys didn’t miss him much when he was out of the lineup, and it’s unsurprising that they’re not sure he’s worth the cap space they’re devoting to him.