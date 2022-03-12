Marcus Mariota confident he’ll have opportunities in free agency

Getty Images

Marcus Mariota was once viewed as one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks, and he’s still just 28 years old. As he prepares to become a free agent on Wednesday, he believes there’s going to be a team that gives him an opportunity to contribute.

“I’m not worried about it. The opportunity will come,” Mariota told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I’m looking forward to this opportunity, whatever team I decide to go to.”

Mariota hasn’t started a game since he was benched for Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee in 2019, but he believes there are teams with interest in him.

“I’m looking forward to this opportunity, wherever it may be,” Mariota said. “The situations and the experiences that I’ve had have prepared me for this moment. So whatever team I decide to go to, I bring a lot of experience, I bring a lot of excitement, and just energy. And just going to find whatever I can do to help that team.”

Mariota is No. 32 on PFT’s list of the Top 100 free agents, and the No. 4 quarterback.