Saints clear $18.45 million in cap space by restructuring Marshon Lattimore’s deal

The Saints’ annual contract restructuring parade is continuing with one of the team’s defensive backs.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, New Orleans has restructured cornerback Marshon Lattimore‘s contract to gain $18.45 million in cap space for 2022.

Lattimore signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension with the Saints back in September.

In November, Lattimore avoided a felony gun charge by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor. He received a year of probation for failing to promptly inform officers that he was carrying a concealed weapon during a March 2021 traffic stop in Cleveland. Lattimore has not yet been suspended over the incident but could still receive one. If that happens, he would lose less money from his per-game paycheck now that much of his base salary has been converted to a signing bonus.

Lattimore has been named a Pro Bowler in four of his five seasons, only missing out in 2018. In 2021, Lattimore picked off three passes and recorded 19 passes defensed in 16 games.