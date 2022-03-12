The Panthers are the betting favorites to land Deshaun Watson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2022, 7:23 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

As the trade market for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hits overdrive, a betting market is emerging. The folks at PointsBet have compiled odds for the next team for which Watson will take a snap.

The favorite is the Panthers at +175. However, until it’s known that Watson has changed his mind about the Panthers (he declined to waive his no-trade clause for Carolina a year ago), that’s a risky bet.

Next are the Buccaneers at +400, followed by the Seahawks at +450 and the Texans at +500.

The Browns are at +700, the Eagles at +800, the Dolphins at +800, the Saints are at +1000, and the Steelers are at +1000.

The Lions land at +2000, along with the Vikings and the Jets(!). The Colts are a +2500 proposition, along with the Raiders. The Titans are the longest shot listed at +3300.

Given the odds, the Eagles could be the best buy. Perhaps followed by the Bucs. Instead of betting the Texans, Dolphins, or Steelers, may we suggest lighting your money on fire; at least you’ll get some warmth before it disappears.

The Jets are an odd choice at +2000, given the presence of Zach Wilson. It’s also hard to imagine Watson choosing to play for the Lions, unless Dan Campbell makes one hell of a pitch. And it’s hard to envision the Texans trading Watson to the Colts or the Titans.

Again, none of this matters until we know where Watson wants to play.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “The Panthers are the betting favorites to land Deshaun Watson

  1. Since Watson himself 100% controls where he’s going.. he should probably lay a fat bet on whatever team he actually wants to play for haha

  3. Ross will force Grier to pull the trade off to come to Miami.
    Then he will tell Watson he will sign Fuller again.
    Parker, Howard and 2 1st round picks and 1 3rd rounder for Watson.

  8. I would rather “my team” (whichever one someone may guess) not waste the draft capital, and cap for a player I wouldn’t believe in. I just don’t see Watson as more of a positive as much as I do a negative (for multiple reasons). He created his own mess, and wants out of it by force. Do you want that guy?

  9. Why are people rooting for this creep on here? Imagine if Josh Allen had these allegations? The hypocrisy of sports reporting in this woke age is disturbing.

  10. I wonder what the odds are he’ll be playing for the Longest Yard team.

  11. We’ve seen what Kyler Murray looks like without DeAndre Hopkins. I’m not sure anyone is going to get “prime” Watson unless they happen to have a top 5 receiver.

  12. ARod(in his collarbone) says:

    March 12, 2022 at 7:47 pm

    Minnesota will trade Cousins and get Watson.

    ——————————-

    If the Vikings trade Cousins and pick up Watson, without restructuring, there is no cap savings. And they lose draft picks. All for a guy with a lot of mental baggage. Might as well keep Cousins. He doesn’t get in trouble, and his only knock is that he’s an arrogant, greedy bastard. That said, I think he’ll thrive with the new coaching staff.

    I know people here hate Cousins, but he looked pretty damn solid last season, even with the bad game planning of Mike Zimmer and Klint Kubiak. Considering the change of personnel (obviously in Cousins’ favor), and the weak QB state of the current NFL, I’m guessing, in the end, the Vikings will just stick with Cousins next season.

    However, I’m sure they’ll try to scare him into restructuring by threatening to trade him to a bad team like Houston or Carolina.

  13. How hard is it to have a cut out make the bet for you and cash in? Gambling will ruin the sport in the future. Remember Art Schliester?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.