Will there be a bidding war for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2022, 11:50 AM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers
It was a long fall on the quarterback carousel from the Russell Wilson stallion to the Carson Wentz hobby horse. With plenty of teams still needing quarterbacks and not nearly enough great ones to go around, Jimmy Garoppolo becomes a very attractive potential option.

Possibly attractive enough for a bidding war to emerge for Garoppolo.

Garoppolo enters the final year of his contract, at a compensation package of $24.8 million, along with $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses. It’s believed that the 49ers will trade him, but it’s not a certainty; last year, team owner Jed York acknowledged the possibility of keeping Garoppolo for two seasons while 2021 rookie Trey Lance develops.

The potential compensation for Garoppolo could be a factor. If several teams enter the bidding, that’s an advantage for the 49ers.

The Colts, Steelers, and Saints already have been linked to Garoppolo. The Raiders become an intriguing option, if Las Vegas were to trade Derek Carr. Ditto for the Vikings, if they move Kirk Cousins. The Texans could also be a landing spot for Garoppolo. And it would be prudent for the Buccaneers to consider replacing Tom Brady with the guy who was once believed to be his eventual replacement in New England.

Complicating any trade talks is the shoulder surgery Garoppolo recently underwent. Also, even though his no-trade clause expired last year, few teams will want to trade for a starting quarterback who doesn’t want to play there. Garoppolo has extra leverage in that regard because he’s due to be a free agent in 2023.

Regardless, the market likely will be robust for Garoppolo. After Deshaun Watson is traded, Garoppolo becomes one of the best available options.

25 responses to “Will there be a bidding war for Jimmy Garoppolo?

  1. In an offseason where Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and now Deshaun have all been available for trade offers. Pretty sure Jimmy G garnered very little compensation. How much better is Jimmy than Kirk, or let’s be honest, Wentz.. not much is the answer.

  2. Bidding “war”? For a quarterback of his obvious limitations? Nah. How ’bout a skirmish.

  3. Almost everyone likes Garropolo. But he is available for a reason. He has durability issues, the 49rs decided after years that they count on him being available when they need him.

    Why would any other team think that was going to change in their outfit? A better conditioning coach? Comme in man.

  4. That this is even a discussion shows how much the league is lacking QB talent. Jimmy G is average and can’t stay on the field. Teams would be better off tanking and drafting than paying Jimmy to be average for 10 games a year.

  5. With the stakes so far being a sandwich, bag of chips and soda, a simple run Jimmy John’s could get you a QB

  7. Jimmy G is a very good QB option when your team has next to nothing at that position. All he’s done is win. Some teams find that appealing.

  8. Not sure why the Raiders would trade Carr and replace him with Jimmy G. But Im a Bronco fan so Im all in favor of that.

  9. Jimmy is a Top 12 QB but is often hurt and occasionally makes blunders. He’s better than what most teams have– by far, and Niners fans will miss him when the raw rookie can’t get them more than 7 wins. The Steelers should try for him but won’t and will learn their mistake as they win 5 games. Love to see Jimmy G go to the Saints. And the Raiders as a destination? No way. Derek Carr is a Top 8 QB.

  10. After the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz…at this point,anything is possible. Who will be the next team to be this desperate?

  11. Bidding war? For a guy who can’t even try and grip a football til the summer????

  12. Raiders moving Carr to go with Jimmy G would make ZERO sense…and if they did that and it blew up in their face Josh McD would deserve to get fired again and have final nail put in his Head Coaching Career.

    That being said…I do like Jimmy G even with his limitations and he is an upgrade over MANY teams current qb situation.

  14. Must be a slow news day since this doesn’t even fall under the normal tinfoil hat theories that are tossed around here

  15. These is already a bidding war for a guy who can’t get enough massages. So you’re probably right.

  16. Can we please work Jordan Love into the bidding war. Couple of 1sts and we all walk away. Let’s just agree on this one thing, for the children

  19. I never fault an NFL player for getting injured. It’s surprising that more players aren’t injured more seriously and more often.

    The problem with Garoppolo is that he doesn’t have an NFL arm, isn’t particularly athletic doesn’t really scramble or run. He’s a very, very average QB who’s smart and the players like him.

    He’s not worth a premium nor a bidding war!

  20. No way will Josh trade Carr now. Keeping Carr is part of his attempt to build trust with his new team.

  21. elrock7 says:
    March 12, 2022 at 12:17 pm
    Not sure why the Raiders would trade Carr and replace him with Jimmy G. But Im a Bronco fan so Im all in favor of that.
    **********************************************
    Jimmy G knows the system because he played for McDaniels, and his skillset is better for that system. Furthermore, he’s been a much more successful QB than Carr. Jimmy G has been to a super bowl and should have won, and he’s been to another championship game too. I don’t think Carr has ever won a single playoff game. Stafford hadn’t either, but that’s where the comparison ends. Just look at their tape. I’m not saying Jimmy would be my QB, but when a new system is being installed and nobody in the huddle has any kind of command of their responsibilities yet, it’s like night and day having a QB who not only knows the system, but also knows everyone else’s responsibilities too. Even if they were planning to draft a young QB, having a QB who knows the system is priceless. They also have Marcus Mariota, and we don’t know how the new regime had him rated coming out of college. They might have had him rated as the overall number one player, lots of teams did, and they might think he’s just been in a tough spot. I think he’s had like 5 different offensive coordinators in his career. So not only was he learning a new system every year, but the rest of the guys on the field didn’t exactly know their assignments very well either. It’s tough to play QB when nobody knows their routes and nobody knows their blocking assignments. Mariota’s skillset is better for the Patriot’s system, too. McDaniels isn’t telling everyone what he’s really thinking or what he’s actually planning to do. I think he’s going to trade Carr for a bundle of picks and players. I think Mariota is better QB than both Jimmy and Carr. Maybe McDaniels feels the same way. But like I said, they’re not coming out exposing their thought process right now. We’re just guessing. It’s fun.

  22. Such a wasted opportunity. I opened the article hoping the only text inside would be “No. There will not be”.

  23. I’m not convinced the 49ers want to get rid of him THIS YEAR. Lance isn’t ready (may never be i.e. JLove in GB) If they do trade JG it’s a guarantee this will be a losing season for the 49er’s.

  24. Jimmy G is the epitome of a franchise QB. He has the image of a “Face of the Franchise”, competitive, a winner, a leader, and his teammates love him and will run through a brick wall for him.

    Jimmy didn’t fit the Shanahan system. Anybody that really knows football knows he belongs in a spread offense. Yet in still he won 70 percent of his starts with the 49ers, snd two out of the three seasons that he really played were deep playoff runs. He was a big success with the 49ers. His only problem was his durability and availability.

    The only thing that you can really criticize Jimmy for is his inability to make the big play to win a Superbowl. Wouldn’t that be a great problem to have for these teams thats looking for a QB. I saw a team choose Carson Wentz over Jimmy G, likr WTF are you thinking about? Jimmy G will QB circles around Wentz. Thats why the NFL needs new blood, new ideas. Lets break this cycle of retread coaches and front office people.

  25. I can’t think of one but is there a team that is ready now but just a QB away from winning? Honestly SF is probably that team. Lance better be THAT dude or this is a mistake anyway.

