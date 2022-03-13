Broncos re-sign Andrew Beck, Calvin Anderson

Getty Images

The Broncos have re-signed a pair of players who were set to become restricted free agents.

According to multiple reports, the team has re-signed fullback Andrew Beck and tackle Calvin Anderson to one-year deals. While those players will remain on hand, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that kick returner Diontae Spencer won’t be tendered.

Beck has played 38 games for the Broncos over three seasons since going undrafted out of Texas. He had nine catches and one carry as a rookie, but has not touched the ball on 121 offensive snaps the last two years. He has seen plenty of playing time on special teams as well.

Anderson has started five of the 27 games he’s played the last two seasons. With Bobby Massie and Cameron Fleming set for free agency, Anderson could wind up in the mix for the right tackle job.

Spencer has averaged 9.8 yards per punt return and 21.4 yards per kickoff return. He took a punt back for a touchdown in 2020.