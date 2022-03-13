Broncos tender Brett Rypien, Jonas Griffith, P.J. Locke

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT
The Broncos are going to have a very different looking quarterback room in 2022, but there may be one familiar face still around.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team is tendering Brett Rypien as a restricted free agent. That leaves Rypien without the option of negotiating with any team other than the Broncos, so he’ll almost certainly be in the mix to back up Russell Wilson.

The Broncos have also tendered linebacker Jonas Griffith and safety P.J. Locke with contracts for next season.

Griffith had 46 tackles and a forced fumble in 13 games for the Broncos last season. He started four of those contests.

Locke has been a regular on special teams for the last two years. He’s been credited with nine tackles in his 31 appearances.

4 responses to “Broncos tender Brett Rypien, Jonas Griffith, P.J. Locke

  2. Rypien is a good QB. He’ll never get a legit chance to be a starter because he wasn’t a high draft pick. But an NFL backup QB job is a great job. You can retire with millions of dollars in the bank, and barely take a physical beating. If Wilson were to get injured, Rypien could come in and lead the team.

  3. I am surprised they are just wasting this young man, why did they not ever let him roll one year to see what he can really do.

  4. jac1216 says:
    March 13, 2022 at 4:50 pm
    I am surprised they are just wasting this young man, why did they not ever let him roll one year to see what he can really do.
    _______________________________

    He never really jumped out in practice. A little bit in preseason, but that’s against 3rd & 4th stringers. He’s only had two seasons. 2020 was his rookie year & that was supposed to be Locks breakout season but COVID stunted everyone’s growth. Rypien didn’t show enough to keep Patin from bringing in Bridgewater. And there’s certainly no reason to ignore possibility of bringing in Wilson just to give him a shot. He’s a great guy though, talented, & I’m glad they’re keeping him.

    Griffith & Locke are young guys that have huge upside. Always seem to get mentioned when they’re on the field. In a good way.

