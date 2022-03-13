Carson Wentz looking forward to “rich history,” talented roster in Washington

Getty Images

The Colts agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to Washington this week and Wentz isn’t waiting for the deal to become official on Wednesday to issue his first comment on the deal.

Wentz opened a Twitter post on Sunday by saying he loved his year with the Colts and thanked the entire organization for the opportunity to be their quarterback in 2021. The campaign didn’t turn out as hoped, but Wentz quickly turned his attention from what happened in the past to what’s next for him.

“I’m looking forward to getting to Washington,” Wentz said. “This organization has a rich history and a roster full of talent. I’m going to do everything I can this offseason to prepare for a special season, and I can’t wait to see you at FedEx Field this fall!”

The Commanders and the Colts have both been trying to find a long-term answer at quarterback for several years. The Colts hoped Wentz would provide one, but now it will be Washington betting that Wentz can rediscover the performance that’s eluded him for the last few seasons.