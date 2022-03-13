Deshaun Watson wants to meet with teams before deciding where to go next

The transaction will be a trade, but it has a distinct free-agency feel.

NFL Media reports that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to meet with interested teams before making a decision as to the team(s) for which he’ll waive his no-trade clause. Per the report, trade offers have been made by the Saints and Panthers.

Watson’s desire to do his own due diligence necessarily will slow down the process. As previously mentioned, that could hurt Watson, given that: (1) he’ll testify in the civil lawsuits pending against him on Tuesday; and (2) teams may want to see the testimony before making a final decision about trading for him.

Indeed, Watson likely won’t be able to meet with any teams until Wednesday, at the earliest. With his deposition testimony happening on Tuesday, lawyer Rusty Hardin undoubtedly will want to spend all of Monday preparing him for the experience.

The ensuing delay, even if the meetings happen virtually, necessarily will cause some potentially interested teams to move on to more immediately available options. It will cause some potentially interested teams to not proceed at all, given the damage that open pursuit of Watson could do to the relationship with the current starting quarterback.

Thus, while it’s smart for Watson to want to meet with teams (given the various factors he needs to consider), some teams won’t be willing to do the dance. As a result, this move necessarily will trim the list of interested teams to those who are serious about Watson, since they’ll have to be serious about waiting for him, about meeting with him, about answering his questions, and about eventually pausing to anticipate his final decision. If, of course, they’re also willing to give the Texans whatever they want.

9 responses to “Deshaun Watson wants to meet with teams before deciding where to go next

  2. First a team has to decide whether to pay that horrendous price Houston is asking.

  3. If the teams Watson is interested in going to play for are not interested in him this can hurt him and benefit the Texans. Don’t for get the teams he eventually plays for may end up in cap hell, not many picks in the upcoming years to help build a competitive team or the lose of some good players to obtain him. I can see Watsons people screwing the Texans when they finally decide on a team saying, he will only wave his no trade clause to that team forcing the Texans to take less or having to hold onto him. This can get interesting.

  5. Houston will probably have to lower the asking price or Watson will have to agree to go to a lower level team. Any team that gives up the 3 1st and 3 2nds plus players would have to be stocked or he is going from Houston to another team with nothing around him.

  6. If he only waives his no-trade for one team, they don’t have to pay what Houston is asking. There will be no other bidders. They just have to pay enough to make it better for the Texans than paying Watson $35mill to not play in 2022.

  8. I would imagine teams would welcome the opportunity to meet with him. I’m sure they have a lot of questions too. It won’t be a one-sided conversation. Sounds like a really good thing because whoever trades for him will have had the opportunity to explore all the issues.

  9. What a mess. But NFL are so desperate for signal callers that this is probably all going to work out for about 3 teams.

