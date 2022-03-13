Inside the Maxx Crosby deal

Getty Images

Some players get their financial reward after three years. Some don’t.

It helps, frankly, to not have been a first-round pick. For players like Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, three solid years have left him one year short of free agency. The new regime in Las Vegas recognized what they have in Crosby, and they got it done.

Here’s a breakdown of his new contract, a four-year, $94 million extension.

1. Signing bonus: $13 million.

2. 2022 base salary, fully guaranteed: $3.51 million.

3. 2023 roster bonus, fully guaranteed: $10.005 million.

4. 2023 base salary, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2023: $7.505 million.

5. 2024 base salary, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2023: $19.01 million.

6. 2025 base salary: $21.038 million.

7. 2026 base salary: $21.038 million.

8. 2023-24 active roster bonuses: $272,000 per year ($16,000 per game).

9. 2025-26 active roster bonuses: $782,000 per year ($46,000 per game).

10. 2022 workout bonus: $372,000.

11. 2023-26 workout bonuses: $100,000 per year.

12. Incentives: $200,000 per year, based on being named first-team All-Pro.

The deal has a new-money value of $23.5 million per year, with $53 million in total guarantees. Of that amount, $26.515 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

The new deal did not account for the $234,471 that Crosby would have received under his prior contract, as part of a total old-money base salary of $4.22 million.

The total value of the contract is five years, $97.986 million, an average payout of $19.59 million per year.