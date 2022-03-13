Kirk Cousins and the Vikings agree to a one-year extension

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins has made it to the playoffs once in four years with the Vikings. He’ll now get at least two more tries.

Agent Mike McCartney has announced that Cousins has agreed to a one-year extension with the Vikings.

Cousins was due to make $35 million in 2022. Via NFL Media, he has signed a one-year extension, at another $35 million. His pay this year increases to $40 million.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Cousins’s cap number for 2022 drops from $45.166 million to $31.25 million.

The deal also has a no-trade clause.

Depending on the structure, the Vikings may end up in the same mess next year, without the option of trading Cousins. Given the reports that they were interested in Deshaun Watson, a trade wasn’t out of the question.

That said, coach Kevin O’Connell praised Cousins at the Scouting Combine. The video of the interview is attached.

32 responses to “Kirk Cousins and the Vikings agree to a one-year extension

  1. Its almost as if they are trying to sneak this in under the radar of some other QB news.

  2. 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎

    And this is why we haven’t won a SB in 60+ years, and why we won’t anytime soon. Stupid people making the most important decisions. Cousins has done nothing in his career except collect paychecks.

  7. Cousins will be booed for 2 years straight and so will the GM, this is a franchise killer move

  10. Rodgers comes back, Bears in full rebuild, and Vikings go all in on Cousins again! Are we living in a dream world? Wow!

  13. Drop back to pass, dink around slapping the ball, might get sacked, and eventually get the ball out if everything goes right. Other than the inability to find a serviceable offensive line and a kicker for years, dumb decisions like keeping Kirk Cousins around are the obvious reasons why the Vikings will continue to be a above average team yearly. Good job on your success on being mediocre Vikes. It’s almost like Rogers returns to the Pack and the Vikes just throw up their hands and hand the north title to them over and over again if the Pack wants it. The Vikings act like they’re scared of success.

  14. Has there ever been a player to cash in on the salary cap system better than Kirk Cousins?!

  15. Big mistake. Let’s see if Kurt can get two GMs and 2 coaches with the same team fired.

  16. They say that the definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over and expecting different results. This is a perfect example.

    Exactly why did the Vikings fire Spielman and then hire a guy that does exactly what Spielman would have done? That is, overpaying for mediocre players and destroying the future salary cap by kicking the money down the road.

    The first time Cousins falls on his face, Kevin O’Connell’s honeymoon period will be over. Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah just signed their own career death warrants.

    I have LITERALLY seen every Viking game since 1968, after this fiasco, I’m done.

  18. If i’m not mistaken…Fran Tarkenton was seen with a single purple tear gently rolling down his cheek.

  19. The point is to make him tradeable without the Vikings giving up any $$$. Hello Jimmy G for a season. Hubter is def gone now

  20. Folks will bitch and whine about this, but $35M/yr is market for an above average (not elite) QB. I was frankly worried they’d cave at $40M/yr. With 2 voidable years this allows the team to spread the cap to future years when TV contracts kick in the cap increase. That gives the team time to draft a replacement. This QB draft stinks, and unless you want to trade for a scumbag that exposed himself to 30 or so massage therapists, there were zero other options in 2022. Not a Cousins fan, but even less of a fan of the alternatives.

  21. Cousins career W/L record in 59-59-2 with a 67% completion factor and 223:91 TD:INT ratio. The definition of avg to slightly below avg. The average NFL team has a current cap cost at the QB position of $21.2M (the position, meaning starters AND back-ups; rookie and veteran contracts). Yet the Vikings lock in an avg QB for another 2 years at 75% above avg cost? (Positionally, they’re probably 100% above) Amazing. The IQ of being an NFL GM is not very high.

  22. I don’t know what’s worse – massively overpaying a Cousins who will never be the guy, or wasting a first on and sticking with a Mac Jones who will never even be a Cousins. Can’t win with either, need a real QB in this game.

  24. This is what happens when an “analytics” GM gets hypnotized by good-looking numbers except for the ones that really count, under “W” and “L.”

  26. Good thing we brought in this new GM Who else would have thought all we had to do was give cousins a raise and extension. Kweesi your stock just tanked.

  27. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, merry Christmas in March to the nfc north.

  29. Vikings logic- If we pay Kirk Cousins an insane amount of money, can you imagine how much that would get Aaron Rodgers to ask for?

  30. The quarterback pickings in the draft this year are slim. Next year looks like it’ll be a whole lot better. If they draft a quarterback next year he can sit one year behind Cousins and then take over when kirk’s contract is up. It’s not ideal but I think I get it.

  32. Keep hating! His numbers are on par with TB12. IF he gets better coaching, a better offensive line and a better defense he wins many more games, positives that are not a reach. Time will tell…I’m a long time fan and I see a path to success.

