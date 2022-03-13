Kirk Cousins and the Vikings agree to a one-year extension

Getty Images

Kirk Cousins has made it to the playoffs once in four years with the Vikings. He’ll now get at least two more tries.

Agent Mike McCartney has announced that Cousins has agreed to a one-year extension with the Vikings.

Cousins was due to make $35 million in 2022. Via NFL Media, he has signed a one-year extension, at another $35 million. His pay this year increases to $40 million.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Cousins’s cap number for 2022 drops from $45.166 million to $31.25 million.

The deal also has a no-trade clause.

Depending on the structure, the Vikings may end up in the same mess next year, without the option of trading Cousins. Given the reports that they were interested in Deshaun Watson, a trade wasn’t out of the question.

That said, coach Kevin O’Connell praised Cousins at the Scouting Combine. The video of the interview is attached.